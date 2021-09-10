10 Monday AM Reads

My back to work morning train WFH reads:

• Wall Street Influencers Are Making $500,000, Topping Even Bankers Finance firms have long struggled to reach young and new customers — until now. (Bloomberg)

• Still-young crypto industry could grow stronger — if SEC allows it to thrive The noise surrounding the $2.2 trillion crypto industry often drowns out the reality that we are on the verge of something revolutionary. If things go right, crypto and the blockchain technology could usher in the next Internet revolution. (New York Post)

• True Genius: How to go from “the future of journalism” to a fire sale in a few short years Genius (née Rap Genius) wanted to “annotate the world” and give your content a giant comment section you can’t control. Now it can’t pay back its investors. (Nieman Lab)

• The ‘Occupy Wall Street’ spirit is alive and kicking on Reddit, other social-media sites: When the NYPD cleared the final protesters from Zuccotti Park, it informally put an end to “Occupy Wall Street,” but the hoses that scoured the black shiny pavement, aiming to wash away the grime, didn’t quash the movement. It merely shifted it to digital realm, with protesters resurfacing in a new tech culture. (Marketwatch)

• How to Learn More About the History of Your Home Tracking down property records and researching other documents can shed light on the life of a house. (New York Times)

• Social Media Is Attention Alcohol A fun product has the same downsides as booze. Instagram’s own internal research makes the case better than any critic. (The Atlantic)

• What the Infrastructure Bill Would Help Fix First Improvements to roads and bridges would aid industries from energy to food manufacturing; ‘It’s more than just an intersection’ (Wall Street Journal)

• The Frustration with Productivity Culture: Why we’re so tired of optimizing our work lives, and what we should do about it. (New Yorker)

• The Scientist and the A.I.-Assisted, Remote-Control Killing Machine Israeli agents had wanted to kill Iran’s top nuclear scientist for years. Then they came up with a way to do it with no operatives present. (New York Times)

• Emmys 2021: 14 things to know, from Conan O’Brien’s goofy antics to that awkward, never-ending speech A small pool of nominees got to show up in person, with coronavirus vaccinations required — although it was still jarring for some to see that many people in person, as presenter Seth Rogen noted that they were in a “hermetically sealed tent. (Washington Post)