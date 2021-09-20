Defending Hedge Funds & Short Selling

I join Pete at 1:18 to discuss what purpose Hedge Funds serve, why Short Sellers are the Wall Street entities who uncover financial frauds, and why Covid presents a threat to the economic recovery.

To see more details and specifics about each of these topics, see:

• Video: SALT Panel: The Hedge Fund Comeback?

Shortselling

DELTA is Coming For Your Economic Recovery

The Economic Risks from Anti-Vaxxers

• WSJ Investigation: Facebook

For more from Pete Dominick, see Stand Up with Pete or Pete’s podcast on Apple iTunes

 

