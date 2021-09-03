Time to Stop Believing Deficit Bullshit

What do you do if you have a philosophy that over the course of half a century, is continually proven wrong?

I do not mean a little bit off, or theoretically askew, but verifiably, factually, quantifiably wrong? Do you admit the error and change course? Or do you double down and keep repeating the same nonsense, hoping that maybe in another half-century you might be proven right?

I have heard the same things over my entire adult life from people who are opposed to government deficits: they repeat the same arguments, again and again, warning us — despite none of the dire things they are warning us about ever come true.

We are told over and over, again and again, that If we allow the federal government to deficit spend, a parade of horrors awaits us, including:

• Excess Federal spending will crowd out Private Capital, choking innovation and new company formation; • The costs of US borrowing will skyrocket, making the debt impossible to manage; • The US Dollar will be devastated, and it will be radically devalued against all other currencies; • All of this will cause rampant inflation, spiking prices to levels not seen before; • Deficits will act as a drag on the overall economy;

It has been 50 years of hearing this — and NONE OF IT HAS PROVEN TRUE.

And yet, all of the players involved in the current deficit debate in Washington, D.C. — elected officials, staff, economists, the media, and even voters — all pretend that THESE HAVE OCCURRED when none have. It is maddening.

Maybe deficits start to matter at some point, but we have no idea what that point is. Recall we were told a GDP to Debt Ratio over 90% was problematic? That nonsense was debunked. Not that we want to be like Japan, but their Public Debt to GDP ratio is 275%; in the U.S., it is 102%.

The success of the anti-deficit crowd has been the following:

-a weak post-GFC recovery (with fears of Deflation) leading to lower growth for a decade.Compare this to the post-Covid economy trhat has been so strong, (and inflation a concern) — because of all deficit-financed fiscal stimulus of the CARES Act. – Wealth inequality has gotten increasingly worse, as we have relied more on monetary stimulus, which seems to help the wealthy more than lower economic strata; -It has made America less economically competitive with those nations that spend on their infrastructure; -The opportunity to refinance America’s debt with cheap, long-term bonds — 30 or 50 year Treasuries — is lost because of faux deficit hawk. Perversely, they make the costs of government more expensive, not cheaper.

And deficit spending is always available to fund forever wars or tax cuts. It is almost as if those singing trhe anti-deficit gospel do not believe their own nonsense.

There is a rational middle between Zero deficits on one side and Modern Monetary Theorists on the other. We can fix our infrastructure, extend broadband to everyone throughout the country, even work to moderate climate change — and the economy will be just fine.

At the very least, can we at least raise the bar for the always-wrongs? Those who have been consistently wrong about the dangers of deficits for so long should no longer get the benefit of the doubt. When your core philosophy or a key belief of your ideology is proven wrong — and you refuse to admit error or change — then it is time for everyone else to call out your Bullshit.

