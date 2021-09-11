MiB: Jack Devine on the CIA, Afghanistan & Russia

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week, we speak again with Jack Devine, a 32-year veteran of the Central Intelligence Agency and the founding partner and president of the international risk consulting firm The Arkin Group. (my 2018 conversation with Devine is here) Devine is also the author of “Spymaster’s Prism: The Fight against Russian Aggression.”

Devine explains that the Russian military has made cyber warfare a priority. They have aggressively engaged in Agitprop. The goal is not to push any one narrative or candidate, but rather to sow confusion and discord. The 32-year veteran of the CIA and former Acting Director and Associate Director of CIA’s operations explains how we underestimate Vladimir Putin’s antipathy to the USA at our own risk.

America was already politically divided before the KGB began to weaponize social media, but they have continuously poured gasoline on the fire. The Internet Research Agency is an elite hacking agency and troll farm, their principal platform for executing GRU’s cyber efforts. Anywhere you see political discord in the US, the Russians are often there, seeking advantage by inflaming emotions to turn Americans against each other. From Ant-Vaxxers to Black Lives Matter to Q-Anon to Antifa and more, you can find evidence of Russia’s troll farms and bots. Effectively doing this can weaken America.

Putin plays both sides to make America more dysfunctional: Not only did the Russians hack the DNC and release embarrassing emails, but after Trump won, they helped drive the “Not My President” protests. The more unhappy, angry, and tribal people become, the less productive the nation will be. The Russians take advantage of where ever they can spot frictions to inflame and agitate. It is the modern version of psychological warfare

