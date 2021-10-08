1973 Ferrari Dino 246 GTS

Another lovely I have been fond of for so long:

Understated and elegant, the Ferrari Dino was once considered a “lesser” Ferrari due to its mere 6 cylinder engine. The lovely shape and flowing lines of this beauty seem to get better with age. The Dino’s beautiful body was designed by Pininfarina and produced by Scaglietti. Designed as a competitor to the Porsche 911 during the early 1970s, the MSRP of the Dino was $14,500 — similar to the 911.

The 2.4L V6 engine DOHC had 2 valves per cylinder, produced 192 bhp mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The low center of gravity and a mere 2,426 pounds meant very good handling and a lot of fun to drive for anyone with a little talent behind the wheel, despite only having 192 HP.

The Dino is one of those cars I would love to have in my garage but seems to always be just out of my price range. I recall these going for $50k in the 1990s, beyond my budget then. Ferrari built only 2,295 GTs and 1,274 GTS (Spyders); That makes them relatively rare, and increasingly valuable. This car, in Rosso Bordeaux, sold for $630,000.

Source: Bring A Trailer