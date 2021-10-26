Interview: GS’s Lloyd Blankfein

Amazing interview with Lloyd Blankfein, the former chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs, by Erik Schatzker. They discuss why Washington has become mostly closed to Wall Street, and what Blankfein has been keeping himself busy doing (trading stocks and commodities). He discusses life in retirement, the things he misses most, the challenge of raising interest rates, cryptocurrencies, New York’s post-Covid future, and his few regrets.

Life After Goldman: Front Row With Lloyd Blankfein



Source: Bloomberg