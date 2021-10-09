MiB: Chamath Palihapitiya on Venture Investing

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week, we speak with Chamath Palihapitiya, the founder and CEO of Social Capital LP, which backs breakthrough companies in areas such as health care, education, climate change, and space. Prior to founding Social Capital, Palihapitiya was a member of Facebook’s senior executive team and was a software engineer with AOL and Slack. He is also part-owner of the NBA’s Golden State Warriors.

He explains his issues with the institutionalization of the venture model. Instead of focusing on “moonshots,” the trajectory is towards safer, more obvious investments that have compromised the mission of venture investing. This leads to the Risk-Off approach that leads to safe returns, instead of what he describes as the true purpose of venture investing.

Palihapitiya explains how he embraced the path less traveled than what has become to traditional venture route: Eschew limited partners, invest only his own money, use public mechanisms like SPACs to find new merger opportunities — and engage in a massively Risk-On strategy.

A list of his favorite books is here;

Chamath Palihapitiya’s favorite books

Narrative of The Life of Frederick Douglass: An American Slave

Americana: A 400-Year History of American Capitalism

Fermat’s Enigma: The Epic Quest to Solve the World’s Greatest Mathematical Problem

Liar’s Poker: Rising Through the Wreckage on Wall Street