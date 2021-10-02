MiB: Jack Schwager on Trading Wizards

This week, we speak with Jack Schwager, author of various Market Wizard books. He is also the founder of Fund Seeder, a platform designed to match undiscovered trading talent with capital worldwide. His latest book is “Unknown Market Wizards: The best traders you’ve never heard of.”

He explains his process of interviewing traders: He spends a full day or two with them, tape recorder running, having a conversation, and firing questions at the traders, He has convinced reluctant traders to speak with him by giving them final edit on their chapter to correct or counter anything. Other than minor factual corrections (dates, locations, names) no one has objected to his analysis of their trading methodologies or track record.

The traders Schwager speaks with all have put up eye-popping performance numbers using very different approaches. Markets may have changed, but they are a puzzle to be deciphered. Those who figure out the key find great riches await them. But before you give up your day job, understand how daunting the odds are: the vast majority of speculative traders go bust.

A list of his favorite books is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Monday.

