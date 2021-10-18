10 Monday AM Reads

My back to work morning train WFH reads:

• The Great Resignation Is Accelerating A lasting effect of this pandemic will be a revolution in worker expectations. (The Atlantic)

• Inflation in the 21st Century Taking Down the Inflationary Straw Man of the 1970s Four decades of relative fiscal austerity in the United States, coupled with accelerating globalization and technological development, have produced a disinflationary-to-deflationary tendency – extending from prices to labor incomes – that only substantial amounts of targeted federal spending can restore to equilibrium. With sustained levels of accelerating inflation being very unlikely. (Cornell Research Academy of Development, Law, and Economics) see also Inflation in the economy today is different. Here are four charts that can explain why. The delta variant and supply chain backlogs have kept prices elevated. Rising prices are the result of constrained supply, not inflation. (Washington Post)

• Life in the New American Suburbs: A vision of how we’ll live in an age of moderately higher density The suburban model we created was fundamentally unsustainable. The upkeep on the vast sprawl of roads and other infrastructure was hellishly expensive, especially given the country’s excessive construction costs. New knowledge industries created clustering economies that made density more important for productivity, even as social media and a decline in crime made urban life more enjoyable. These pressures have created both a rental crisis for renters and an affordability crisis for first-time homebuyers. (Noahpinion)

• When Investors Overlook Latinx Founders, They Miss Out on a $1.4 Trillion Opportunity Latinx-owned businesses are growing faster than their peers despite significantly less access to capital. So why aren’t investors taking advantage? (Institutional Investor)

• How YouTube Copied Hollywood to Win Video Makers’ Loyalty The site has spent more than a decade building an in-house agency for digital superstars, drawing ad sales, sponsorships and other revenue (Wall Street Journal)

• The Absolute Simplest Explanation for America’s Supply Chain Woes Snarled ports. Empty store shelves. Panicky Christmas shoppers. It all flows from one issue (Slate)

• How a $2 Million Luxury Condo in Brooklyn Ends Up With a $157 Tax Bill Opaque methods, hypothetical numbers and ‘bonkers’ adjustments shift the property-tax burden toward middle- and working-class New Yorkers (Businessweek)

• 12 Predictions for the Future of Music Let me peer into my crystal ball, and predict the next decade in music. I’m brave (or foolhardy) enough to tell you what I see—but you may want to sit down first. If you earn your living from music, some of these changes might come as a shock. (Ted Gioia)

• A half-mile installation just took 20,000 pounds of plastic out of the Pacific — proof that ocean garbage can be cleaned The installation is essentially an artificial floating coastline that catches plastic in its fold like a giant arm, then funnels the garbage into a woven funnel-shaped net. Two vessels tow it through the water at about 1.5 knots (slower than normal walking speed), and the ocean current pushes floating garbage toward the giant net. (Business Insider)

• Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend: You The talk-show host has traded in late-night television for a hit podcast—and an audio empire (Wall Street Journal)