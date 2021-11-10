10 Thanksgiving Day Reads

My Turkey Day, Chicago based reads:

• Welcoming family into your home for Thanksgiving? Here’s how to keep COVID out COVID cases are once again rapidly climbing — with nearly 95,000 new cases a day. Experts warn we still need to keep COVID risk-reduction in mind. Even if your family is fully vaccinated, remember your most vulnerable family members, particularly people over 80 or the immunocompromised. (NPR) see also How to Have Thanksgiving in a Pandemic Without Losing Your Mind Yes, you might get COVID. It can be OK. (Slate)

• A look under the hood of the most successful streaming service on the planet: Netflix’s secret sauce is something none of us ever see A service’s guts, the engineering behind the app itself, are the foundation of any streamer’s success, and Netflix has spent the last 10 years building out an expansive server network called Open Connect in order to avoid many modern streaming headaches. It’s the thing that’s allowed Netflix to serve up a far more reliable experience than its competitors and not falter when some 111 million users tuned in to Squid Game. (The Verge)

• Ten Crypto — Or Web 3.0 — Arguments to Bluff Your Way Through Thanksgiving How to survive the most contentious day of the year (Bloomberg)

• How to Talk to Your Fox News Loving Relatives at Thanksgiving! You smug, Ivy League-educated, coastal elites can stop laughing. That arrogance is preventing you from using the latest advances in influence and persuasion. Your rejection of academic research makes you no better than the anti-vaxxers and global warming denialists, who also have ignore Science. (The Big Picture)

• How climate change and extreme weather are crimping America’s pie supply For Mike’s Pies in Florida, even once supply chain problems resolve, there’s still climate change (Washington Post)

• Yes, plant-based meat is better for the planet (just not on Turkey Day) Under the tagline “Eat Meat. Save the Planet,” Impossible Foods claims its soy-based burger uses 87 percent less water, takes 96 percent less land, and has 89 percent lower greenhouse gas emissions than a beef burger. Beyond Meat makes similar claims about its pea-based burgers. (Vox)

• This tribe helped the Pilgrims survive for their first Thanksgiving. They still regret it 400 years later. Long marginalized and misrepresented in U.S. history, the Wampanoags are bracing for the 400th anniversary of the first Pilgrim Thanksgiving in 1621. (Washington Post)

• We Live By a Unit of Time That Doesn’t Make Sense: The seven-day week has survived for millennia, despite attempts to make it less chaotic. (The Atlantic)

• The most infamous balloon mishaps from the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is all fun and games until one of the balloons goes down. Since the parade started marching balloons around Manhattan in 1927, the massive floating figures have occasionally come untethered, blown clear away, or been punctured, stabbed, deflated and subjected to all sorts of ignominy. (CNN)

• Office holiday parties are back and smaller than ever Festive annual company celebrations survived the pandemic. Yay? (Recode)