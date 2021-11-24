Wages, Inflations & the Economy November 24, 2021 9:26am by Barry Ritholtz I spend an hour chatting with Pete about wages, inflation, and why so many economists are experts about the way the world was in 1970s when they came of age professionally — but it hurts them in terms of analyzing the world today. click for audio Spread the wealth. twitter facebook linkedin Read this next.July 28, 2016 Forecasting Interest Rates over the Long RunSeptember 4, 2009 Double dip recession Google trendsJanuary 10, 2020 US Households: Half Spend More Than They Earn Posted Under Inflation Podcast Wages & Income Previous Post 10 Wednesday AM Reads