Ferrari Daytona SP3

A new Ferrari model is always an occasion — even if its a limited edition multi-million dollar vehicle, like the Daytona SP3.

828 hp comes from the mid-mounted, naturally-aspirated V-12 — its Ferrari’s most powerful internal combustion engine ever. Revving to 9,500 RPM and producing 514 lb-ft of torque, it hits 62 MPH in just 2.85 seconds.

The design is a bit of a mash up of the cars that won the Daytona 24-hour race in 1967 (Ferrari’s 1-2-3 finish) with a bit of the 512 Testarossa. The strakes in the front corners and on the tail are throwbacks to that era.

You can configure your own version of the Daytona SP3 at Ferrari’s site. Just don’t plan on getting delivery of a car. The Limited production of 599 units of this $2.25 million car are already spoken for.



Source: Ferrari

