MiB: Steve Fradkin Northern Trust

This week, we speak with Steven Fradkin, president of Northern Trust’s wealth management business unit, which has $355 billion in assets under management. Fradkin was previously chief financial officer and head of international business at Northern Trust, among other roles. He has been a member of the corporation’s management committee since 2004.

Fradkin explains how tail events play a major role in the performance of investing firms, planning and probabilities play into the wealth planning process. To succeed in navigating though disruption you must be agile and capable of adjusting quickly. It helps if clients have robust portfolios that can withstand regular drawdowns and the occasional crashes. We also discuss how for UHNW clients this past year, tax planning was an issue for clients who chose to relocate during the pandemic lockdown.

A list of his favorite books is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Monday.

The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz by Erik Larson



The Hot Zone: A Terrifying True Story by Richard Preston

