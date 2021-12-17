2021: World’s Biggest Companies

Source: Visual Capitalist

 

 

 

The United States has 65% of the top 100’s total market capitalization, 59 companies in all. China was a distant second with 14 companies on the top 100 list.

Interesting disparity: Apple, the largest company in the top 100 list, is worth nearly $3 trillion about 60 times #100, Anheuser-Busch (AB InBev),  $52 billion.

 

 

 

