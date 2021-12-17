2021: World’s Biggest Companies

Source: Visual Capitalist
The United States has 65% of the top 100’s total market capitalization, 59 companies in all. China was a distant second with 14 companies on the top 100 list.
Interesting disparity: Apple, the largest company in the top 100 list, is worth nearly $3 trillion about 60 times #100, Anheuser-Busch (AB InBev), $52 billion.
See also:
Top 5 Stocks: What Does This Mean? (December 16, 2021)
The Age of Financial Misinformation (Of Dollars & Data, December 14, 2021)
The Market’s Okay (The Irrelevant Investor, December 16, 2021)