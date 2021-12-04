MiB: John Doerr, Kleiner Perkins

This week, we speak with legendary venture capitalist John Doerr, chairman of Kleiner Perkins. His latest book is “Speed & Scale: An Action Plan for Solving Our Climate Crisis Now;” Doerr also authored 2018’s bestselling “Measure What Matters.”

Doerr’s firm KPCB operates 32 different venture funds with more than 675 investments. The firm’s early-stage investments are a who’s who in the world of technology: Google, Amazon, Twitter, Genentech, EA Sports, Netscape, Slack, Spotify, Ring, Beyond Meat, AOL, Sun, Intuit, Compaq, Sybase Citrix, Verisign, Peleton, and more. (Doerr still holds a 0.4% stake in Alphabet (GOOG) worth about $8 billion dollars).

We discuss how he became interested in Climate change and the science and technology opportunities associated with it. He emphasizes this is more than just a charity or do-gooder approach — it is one of the largest venture opportunities he has ever seen in his entire career. Kleiner Perkins set up an initial climate fund with a billion dollars, a decade later, it’s worth over $3 billion.

He notes that batteries alone are going to be a $400 billion annual industry for the next 20 years; a larger wave of innovation across the climate change sector will be enormous. He believes Investing & Innovation to be the easy part, the key challenge will be on the politics and policy. The ramification of not getting this right is “Unthinkable.”

A list of his favorite books is here;

John Doerr’s Books

Speed & Scale: An Action Plan for Solving Our Climate Crisis Now by John Doerr



Measure What Matters: How Google, Bono, and the Gates Foundation Rock the World with OKRs by John Doerr



John Doerr’s Current Reading

Under a White Sky: The Nature of the Future by Elizabeth Kolbert



How to Avoid a Climate Disaster: The Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We Need by Bill Gates



The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz by Erik Larson

