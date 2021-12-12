10 Sunday Reads

Avert your eyes! My Sunday morning look at incompetency, corruption, and policy failures:

• Built to Lie A new book about the Boeing 737 MAX disaster exposes the company’s allergy to the truth. (American Prospect)

• January 6 was practice. Trump’s Next Coup Has Already Begun: Donald Trump is better positioned to subvert an election now than he was in 2020. (The Atlantic)

• When You’re a Billionaire, Your Hobbies Can Slash Your Tax Bill Thoroughbred horses, auto racing, massive ranches, luxury hotels. The hobbies and side businesses of the ultrawealthy create huge write-offs that can let them get away with paying little or no income tax for as much as a decade at a time. (ProPublica)

• How Realtors® are making it more difficult for students to learn about housing discrimination For decades, people of color were systematically excluded from buying homes, contributing to an ongoing racial wealth gap. One group that historically played a large role in racist housing practices is the National Association of Realtors (NAR), the real estate industry’s trade group. For years, the NAR embraced racial exclusion and actively opposed the passage of the Fair Housing Act of 1968, which would go on to make housing discrimination unlawful. The NAR acknowledges its malign conduct on its website: (Popular Information)

• Long covid is destroying careers, leaving economic distress in its wake Suffering from debilitating exhaustion and pain for months, patients find themselves on food stamps and Medicaid (Washington Post)

• The Fall of a Russian Cyberexecutive Who Went Against the Kremlin Ilya Sachkov, who’s been charged with treason in Russia, is alleged to have given the U.S. information about the “Fancy Bear” operation that sought to influence the U.S. election. (Businessweek)

• “They Took Us Away From Each Other”: Lost Inside America’s Shadow Foster System Across the country, unregulated “shadow” foster care is severing parents from children — who often wind up abandoned by the system that’s supposed to protect them. (ProPublica)

• Study: Homicide is a leading cause of death in pregnant people. Black women are at greatest risk. It found pregnant and postpartum people are twice as likely to die by homicide than any other leading cause of maternal mortality (The Lily)

• An ‘Alt-Jihad’ Is Rising On Social Media The playbook of the “alt-right” is guiding a new generation of fringe jihadists, showing just how complicated extremism is about to become online. (Wired)

• The media treats Biden as badly as — or worse than — Trump. Thanks to AI, we have proof. Too many journalists are caught in a mindless neutrality between democracy and its saboteurs, between fact and fiction. It’s time to take a stand. (Washington Post)