MiB: Maureen Farrell on the Cult of We

This week, we speak with New York Times business reporter Maureen Farrell, who co-authored the 2021 book “The Cult of We: WeWork, Adam Neumann, and the Great Startup Delusion“ along with Eliot Brown. Before joining the New York Times, Farrell spent nearly 10 years at the Wall Street Journal, where she covered WeWork and other start-ups.

Farrell discusses how even as early as 2014, WeWork’s valuation was wildly excessive relative to other real estate plays. This was not a Madoff or even a Theranos situation, but rather, a case of VCs and outside investors ignoring some of the worst corporate governance issues of a start-up. She explains how every step of the way, sophisticated investors missed a lot of red flags because the potential was so great.

As it turns out, founder/CEO Adam Neumann managed to captivate the imaginations of investors and VCs. He excelled at raising capital, captivating experienced investors with his vision of a globally transformative company. Younger analysts at various VCs and banks focused on the massive losses of the start-up, while senior partners and executives were hypnotized by the fantastical growth rate and Neumann’s convincing tales.

A list of her favorite books is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Monday.

