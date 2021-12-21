Thinking About the Stock Selection Process

“When investors talk about expectations, they are usually talking about the wrong expectations.”

-Michael Mauboussin

One of my very favorite MiB guests is Michael Mauboussin; his current gig is head of consilient research at Morgan Stanley Investment Management’s Counterpoint Global.

He recently updated and rewrote the book he co-authored with Alfred Rappaport, “Expectations Investing: Reading Stock Prices for Better Returns.” It was as good an excuse as any to get him back into the studio to discuss what has changed over the past 20+ years,

He explains why people confuse multiples for valuations, and how lots of assumptions about stocks prices so often go unexamined. He explains why so many measures like P/E, P/S, P/B etc. tend to be circular arguments.

We also spend some time discussing the impact of the rise of intangibles: patents, software, processes, copyrights, algos, logistics.

Discussed on the podcast:

