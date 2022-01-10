10 Friday AM Reads

My end of week morning train WFH reads:

• How Many Bagels Does It Take to Keep a Place in Business? Two quintessential bagel shops dish on the business of selling lots and lots of bagels. (New York Times)

• Why Isn’t the Stock Market Down More Right Now? We’re less than 3% off all-time highs yet it feels like the market is teetering on the brink of disaster. The Nasdaq 100 is down around 6% from its highs so big tech stocks are still holding up as well. (A Wealth of Common Sense)

• As Fintech Eats Into Profits, Big Banks Fight Back in Washington Traditional finance and digital upstarts alike claim the other side has an unfair advantage. (Businessweek)

• Vanguard fires fresh salvo in asset management fee war Group to cut costs on investment funds by $1bn over next four years, chief executive Tim Buckley says. (Financial Times)

• From living rooms to landfills, some holiday shopping returns take a ‘very sad path’. More than half a trillion dollars. That’s the estimated value of all the stuff that U.S. shoppers bought last year only to return it — more than the economy of Israel or Austria. (NPR)

• Imagining the unimaginable: The U.S., China and war over Taiwan One way to avoid conflict may be to understand just how destructive it would be. (Grid)

• OpenSea, Web3, and Aggregation Theory OpenSea has power not because it controls the NFTs in question, but because it controls the vast majority of demand. (Stratechery)

• A thousand-light-year-wide bubble around the Sun was blown by the ghosts of long-dead stars What created the bubble? More than a dozen supernovae, massive stars that exploded just a few million years after their birth, 14 or so million years ago. The Sun coincidentally is near the center of the bubble, having happened to enter it 5 million years ago as it orbits the center of the galaxy. (Syfy Wire)

• Seven ways Republicans are already undermining the 2024 election The next attempted coup will not be a mob attack, but a carefully plotted and even technically legal one. Instead of costumed rioters, the insurrectionists are men in suits and ties. (The Guardian)

• The Visions of Penélope Cruz: She already felt a mystical connection with the director Pedro Almodóvar. For their seventh collaboration, “Parallel Mothers,” she gave her all, even collapsing after one scene. (New York Times)