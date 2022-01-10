10 Wednesday AM Reads

My mid-week morning train WFH reads:

• Is This the Greatest Bull Market in History? From the bottom in early March of 2009 the S&P 500 is now up well over 800% on a total return basis: That’s nearly 19% per year for going on 13 years now. (Wealth of Common Sense)

• Garry Kasparov: Crypto Means Freedom The chess grandmaster expects a basket of coins to replace the dollar within a decade. (CoinDesk) but see The Case Against Crypto Why crypto assets are such a destructive force and why forceful regulation is beeded to halt this financially corrosive enterprise from spreading further into markets. (Stephen Diehl)

• Millennials Are Finally Spending Like Grown-Ups The U.S.’s largest generation is buying houses and cars. That’s going to have consequences for inflation. (Bloomberg)

• Toyota Topped G.M. in U.S. Car Sales in 2021, a First for a Foreign Automaker After struggling to produce cars because of a global computer chip shortage, automakers are trying to move quickly to making electric vehicles. (New York Times)

• What do Nancy Pelosi and Donald Trump Have in Common? A reckless hypocrisy about financial conflicts of interest: Members of Congress know a lot of information that the rest of us don’t know, and some of this information is very useful for stock trading. (MSNBC)

• Good-bye, Goldman Sachs Getting a job there was a dream. The pandemic changed my perspective. (New York Magazine)

• The Theranos verdict won’t stop investors from pouring money into the next big fraud High-tech investing is predisposed to take even clearly hyperbolic projections as part of the game. Theranos presents a perfect example of the pitfalls of the new dynamic. (Los Angeles Times) see also The Bad Blood at Theranos Its fatal flaws were in plain sight all along — with this many red flags, it’s a wonder the collapse didn’t come sooner. (The Big Picture)

• Benedict Evans’ Tech questions for 2022: Sometimes the centre of gravity in tech is very clear, but as we enter 2022 there are lots of areas where trillion dollar questions are wide open. These are the questions I wonder about today, from crypto to cars to fast fashion – there are others. (Benedict Evans)

• Why Jan. 6 Aftershocks Defy Expectations A year after the riot, Donald Trump remains dominant among Republicans and his election-fraud myth lives on. (Wall Street Journal)

• Dazzling Images of the Northern Lights Travel blog Capture the Atlas‘ selected the 25 best photos from photographers around the world and the results are as incredible as you can imagine in the annual Northern Lights Photographer of the Year list. (My Modern Met)