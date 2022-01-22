MiB: Tina Vandersteel, GMO head of Emerging-Country Debt

This week, we speak with Tina Vandersteel, who is the head of GMO’s Emerging-Country Debt team. Prior to joining GMO in 2004, she worked at J.P. Morgan in fixed-income research developing quantitative arbitrage strategies for emerging debt and high-yield bonds.

She began her career as a journalist before moving into finance. She spent several years abroad, starting in J.P. Morgan’s Sao Paulo office. She returned to the US, working on the EM credit desk, where two of her biggest clients were GMO and Long Term Capital Management. They were each buying the same bonds, using various strategies including leverage. Those strategies led LTCM to crash and burn, while GMO thrived. She joined GMO to expand its capabilities in the EM debt sector a few years later.

In 2012, she published: The What-Why-When-How Guide To Owning Emerging Country Debt, her manifesto on the most attractive characteristics of external, local, and corporate emerging debt. In the paper, she analyzes diversification, alpha, value, ways to own emerging debt, including local, corporate, blended, active, and passive. We also discuss the risks and advantages of investing in either local currencies or dollars.

She left JPM in 2002, to train for a spot on the U.S. Olympics national rowing team (Athens 2004) in the lightweight women’s doubles event.

Tina Vandersteel Favorite Books

Banks, Borrowers, & The Establishment: A Revisionist Account Of The International Debt Crisis by Karin Lissakers



Debt Games: Strategic Interaction in International Debt Rescheduling by Vinod K. Aggarwal



The Pillars of Hercules: A Grand Tour of the Mediterranean by Paul Theroux



Running in the Family by Michael Ondaatje



The English Patient by Michael Ondaatje



The Patron Saint Of Liars by Ann Patchett



Gödel, Escher, Bach: An Eternal Golden Braid by Douglas R Hofstadter

