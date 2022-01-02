10 Sunday Reads

Avert your eyes! My Sunday morning look at incompetency, corruption and policy failures:

• Dan Bongino and the Big Business of Returning Trump to Power The Secret Service agent turned radio host is furious at liberals—so he’s trying to build a right-wing media infrastructure in time for 2024. Spend several months immersed in American talk radio and you’ll come away with the sense that the violence of January 6th was not the end of something but the beginning.” (New Yorker)

• House of Cards: How years of problems converged the night Champlain Towers fell (Miami Herald) see also Surfside, Fla., Condo Collapse: From Glimmering Beaches to Ruin Champlain Towers South’s deterioration over decades led to one of the deadliest building failures in U.S. history (Wall Street Journal)

• Japan Won’t Let Them Have Kids, So They Turn to the Black Market for Sperm Instead Japanese law allows only married couples to have children, leaving LGBTQ couples navigating a clandestine market for sperm donation. (Vice)

• Elder Abuse Spreads, Stoked by the Pandemic: Older Americans are falling victim to fraud, physical violence and neglect as family isolation and staffing shortages erode safeguards (Wall Street Journal)

• The Looming Threat of a Nuclear Crisis with Iran: The Biden Administration faces a potential confrontation with a longtime rival that is better armed and more hard-line than at any time in its modern history. (New Yorker)

• First They Fought About Masks. Then Over the Soul of the City. In Enid, Okla., pandemic politics prompted a fundamental question: What does it mean to be an American? Whose version of the country will prevail? (New York Times)\

• D.C. Police Tried To Fire 24 Current Officers For ‘Criminal Offenses.’ A Powerful Panel Blocked Nearly Every One, Documents Show (DCist)\

• A Record Number of Journalists Jailed China remained the top jailer of journalists for the third year in a row, with 50 locked up. Myanmar moved up to second place because of a military coup in February and the media crackdown that followed. Egypt, Vietnam and Belarus were the next three. (New York Times)\

• NYU Is Top-Ranked—In Loans That Alumni and Parents Struggle to Repay By many measures, the elite Manhattan school is the worst or among the worst for leaving families and graduate students drowning in debt; ‘It feels like I’m kind of trapped’ (Wall Street Journal)