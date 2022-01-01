10 Weekend Reads

Happy New Year! Pour yourself a mug of Danish Blend coffee, grab a seat by the fire, and get ready for our longer-form weekend reads:

• Dave Barry’s 2021 Year in Review Vaccines, variants and supply chain woes: A look back at the past 12 months (Washington Post)

• How Disgust Explains Everything For psychologists who study it, disgust is one of the primal emotions that define — and explain — humanity. (New York Times)

• The Fed’s Doomsday Prophet Has a Dire Warning About Where We’re Headed Thomas Hoenig knew what quantitative easing and record-low interest rates would bring. (Politico)

• Trading the Metagame: Participating in crypto markets during the thrill stages of a bull-run is isomorphically more similar to playing a modern video game than it is to investing. Most competitive modern video games have an ever-evolving metagame. The metagame can be described as subset of the game’s basic strategy and rules which is required to play the game at a high level. (Cobie)

• Facebook’s Pushback: Stem the Leaks, Spin the Politics, Don’t Say Sorry Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg drove response to disclosures about company’s influence; sending deputies to testify in Congress (Wall Street Journal)

• A Different Kind of Recovery A look at 2021 and the impact of the pandemic on the economy (KKR)

• 21 really good things that happened in 2021 Behind the scary headlines, the human race is making a tremendous amount of progress. Scrape those burned edges off the year’s news, a lot of the stuff underneath is actually really good. A positive story that continues quietly, year on year (the explosive growth of electric vehicles, say, or the collapse of the coal industry), can seem invisible. These are breadcrumbs compared to the big, hearty, global trends, ones that could make the 2020s a much more satisfying decade than the one-star reviews suggest. (Mashable)

• Surprise! The Pandemic Has Made People More Science Literate Despite rampant misinformation, Covid-19 has pushed science into the zeitgeist, as people have absorbed new words and how scientific discovery actually works. (Wired)

• DNA of Giant ‘Corpse Flower’ Parasite Surprises Biologists The bizarre genome of the world’s most mysterious flowering plants shows how far parasites will go in stealing, deleting and duplicating DNA. (Quanta Magazine)

• Rick Flick Lost His Son. At Cincinnati, He Found New Purpose: Flick wanted to honor his son’s commitment to the football team. Now an invaluable cog of the program, he will be on hand as the Bearcats prepare to make history in the CFP. A father fulfills his lost son’s biggest dream (Sports Illustrated)