2012 Ferrari 458 Spider

The Ferrari 458 Italia succeeded the F430 and was the last of the naturally aspirated mid-engined V8 Ferraris.

The Spiders featured a retractable hardtop. The naturally aspirated 4.5-liter V8 was factory rated at 560 horsepower at 9,000 rpm and 398 lb-ft of torque at 6,000 rpm, and drive sent to the rear wheels via a seven-speed, dual-clutch Getrag transaxle and an E-Diff electronic rear differential.

They look great, sound fantastic, and have a wonderful driving experience on road or track. The manual transmissions are highly sought after, adding anywhere from $50-100k to the price.

Chip shortages have sent new car prices up 12%, and that has sent used car prices up 40%. This is true for supercars also. That makes the 458 one of the last Ferrari bargains you can buy: The MSRP was $230,275, and with options, the one below was $359,963 new. That makes this April 2020 sale of $182,000 (and I am shaking my head as I type this) a steal. A similar 2015 458 with an MSRP of $316,712 sold this week for $335k.

They have become a top choice for secondhand supercars…

Source: Bring A Trailer