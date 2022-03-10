10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Ides of March Two-for-Tuesday morning train WFH reads:

• Inside the 18 Minutes of Trading Chaos That Broke the Nickel Market When the commodity’s price went vertical last week, the metals industry plunged into turmoil not seen since the Tin Crisis of 1985. (Businessweek) see also The Secret to Braving a Wild Market For most of the past decade, investing has required almost no courage at all. That may well be changing. (Wall Street Journal)

• The Great Tech Hub Exodus Didn’t Quite Happen Two years into the pandemic, US tech jobs remain concentrated in a handful of coastal hubs. But a new set of cities is gaining ground. (Wired)

• How Louis DeJoy helped Democrats save USPS The Postal Service Reform Act saves the USPS from the financial catastrophe Congress set into motion. (MSNBC) see also Senate passes $107 billion overhaul of USPS, lauding mail agency’s role in pandemic response Biden is expected to sign the Postal Service Reform Act, a cornerstone of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s controversial 10-year restructuring plan (Washington Post)

• The SEC’s Former Head of Internet Enforcement Fears How the Crypto Story Ends We talked to one of the most credentialed critics of cryptocurrencies and NFTs about fraud and potential “cataclysmic events” in the industry. (Vice)

• Sanctions, seizures and superyachts: The strategy behind targeting Russia’s global elite “We are coming for your ill-begotten gains,” Biden promised. (Grid) see also Schadenfreude at sea: The Internet is watching with glee as Russian oligarchs’ yachts are seized Schadenfreude abounds online as the luxury toys of Russia’s richest residents are seized. (Washington Post)

• Paradoxes of Life: 20+ powerful paradoxes on growth, business, investing, and life (Curiosity Chronicle)

• Russia’s war has already failed: The country’s credibility as a geopolitical power is eroding before our eyes, says our military analyst in the first of her weekly columns (Prospect) see also The Weapon the West Used Against Putin: The way in which the U.S. disclosed intelligence ahead of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could drastically change geopolitics in the future. (The Atlantic)

• Fall Back? Spring Ahead? How About Neither Here’s where the debate over changing the clocks stands, and what it could mean for you. (New York Times)

• New evidence shows Trump was told many times there was no voter fraud — but he kept saying it anyway The House Jan. 6 panel aims to prove that Trump was acting corruptly by continuing to spread misinformation about the election long after he had reason to know he had legitimately lost (Washington Post) see also Panel Suggests Trump Knew He Lost the Election, Eyeing Criminal Case At the core of the theory of a possible criminal case against former President Donald J. Trump is the argument that he knew he had lost the election and sought to overturn it anyway. (New York Times)

• The Ukrainian Cultural Sites at Risk of Destruction With Ukrainians facing continued attacks from Russian forces, the heritage that forms their national identity is also under siege. (Bloomberg)