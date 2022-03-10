10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train WFH reads:

• 5 truths about the stock market: Legendary stock picker Peter Lynch made a remarkably prescient market observation in 1994 (TKer)

• The Great Resignation Is Beginning to Reverse Course With Americans’ fears of the coronavirus falling, schools returning to in-person instruction, and surplus savings dwindling, some of the most significant factors fueling what has become known as the Great Resignation are starting to ease. The result is a small but significant bump up in the labor-force participation rate over the past six months and a slowdown in the share of Americans quitting their jobs. (Barron’s)

• Everyone Has Crypto FOMO, but Does It Belong in Your Portfolio? A growing array of investment options make it easier to put digital tokens alongside traditional investments. Here’s what to know. (New York Times) see also Financial Advisers Aren’t Sold on Crypto Trading rules, volatility and risk are some of the reasons advisers are hesitant to recommend the digital assets (WSJ)

• Looking to Buy an EV? Get on a Wait List. Auto shoppers put down deposits for high-demand vehicles, which executives say can help gauge consumer interest. (Wall Street Journal)

• Competing To Win Deals. This post is about how a VC can compete and win a deal that many others want. Here are my rules… (AVC) see also Startup = Growth: Want to start a startup? Get funded by Y Combinator. A startup is a company designed to grow fast. The only essential thing is growth. Everything else we associate with startups follows from growth. (Paul Graham)

• A Solar Microgrid Brought Power to a Remote Village, Then Darkness The network gave villagers in Indonesia consistent power for the first time — until international funding ran out. (Green)

• Ukraine: What have been Russia’s military mistakes? Russia has one of the largest and most powerful armed forces in the world, but that has not been apparent in its initial invasion of Ukraine. Many military analysts in the West have been surprised by its performance on the battlefield so far, with one describing it as “dismal”. (BBC) see also Putin Doesn’t Realize How Much Warfare Has Changed: The Russian president’s obsession with World War II is hindering his invasion of Ukraine. (The Atlantic)

• New clues reveal the devastation the day the dinosaurs died Unusual traces found in Texas show what happened when the Chicxulub asteroid vaporized a thick bed of rock, unleashing superheated gas that kicked off a calamitous period of climate changes. (National Geographic)

• The Worst Ginni Thomas Text Wasn’t From Ginni Thomas: Mark Meadows and the dangerous religious zeal of “Stop the Steal” (The Atlantic) see also Cruz’s battle to keep Trump in power has cost him friends, sparked new questions questions (SF Gate)

• How a Tiny Asteroid Strike May Save Earthlings From City-Killing Space Rocks: An asteroid hunter detected the small object two hours before it crashed into the sea near Greenland, a sign of the growing sophistication of NASA’s planetary defense system. (New York Times)