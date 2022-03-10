10 Wednesday AM Reads

My mid-week Aspen reads:

• What Does a Bond Bear Market Look Like? There have basically only been three long-term bond market cycles over the past 100 years or so for U.S. government bonds: (A Wealth of Common Sense)

• Climate groups say a change in coding can reduce bitcoin energy consumption by 99% A simple switch in the way transactions are verified could reduce bitcoin’s energy-guzzling mining habits. (The Guardian)

• US seeks new lithium sources as demand for batteries grows. The race is on to produce more lithium in the United States. The U.S. will need far more lithium to achieve its clean energy goals — and the industry that mines, extracts and processes the chemical element is poised to grow. But it also faces a host of challenges from environmentalists, Indigenous groups and government regulators. (AP News)

• Allocators Are Investing Like a Recession Is on the Way – Despite the Fed’s Promise of a Soft Landing Investors including the Hawaii Employees’ Retirement System are searching out potential safe havens, such as real assets, distressed debt, and floating rate securities. (Institutional Investor)

• Is International Diversification Necessary? The diversification benefits haven’t been obvious in recent years, but there’s still a case to be made. (Morningstar)

• 10 Lessons from Great Businesses After publishing over half a million words on some of the world’s most innovative businesses, these are the 10 lessons I come back to again and again. You’ll find tactics from Stripe, FTX, Tiger Global, OpenSea, and other exceptional organizations. (The Generalist)

• Music Fans Are Drowning Out the Fed. Music assets are a hit when interest rates are low, but will investors change their tune as the Fed introduces hikes? (Wall Street Journal)

• Abrogation Theory: In a world with unlimited information, thinking for yourself is irrational. (Dror Poleg)

• Bannon’s escape plan: how the Trump strategist is trying to dodge prison Bannon is advancing a high-stakes defense as he battles a case that could mean up to a year in federal prison and thousands of dollars in fines if convicted. (The Guardian)

• A night of chaos: 4 winners and 2 losers from the 2022 Oscars Beyoncé, Bruno, and the beef between Will Smith and Chris Rock. (Vox)