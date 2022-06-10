10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning train WFH reads:

• The Fed Pricked the Everything Bubble It is hard for investors to escape. But not every investment is equally exposed to the Fed. (Wall Street Journal)

• Increase Your Exposure to Humility During a Bear Market: We’ve been in a bear market for a while now but never reached the technical definition of a 20% peak-to-trough drawdown in the S&P 500…until yesterday that is. This is now the 13th decline of 20% or worse since World War II: (A Wealth of Common Sense) see also Bear Markets and Recessions Happen More Often Than You Think The U.S. has been in recession 14 percent of the time since World War II. But being prepared can minimize hardship and even offer investing opportunities. (New York Times)

• Stopping inflation is going to hurt The economy will feel worse before it feels better. (Vox)

• Why we’re not buying the dip in stocks 1. Increasing risks off falling profits; 2. Equities haven’t cheapened that much; 3. Growing risk that the Fed tightens too much (BlackRock)

• Dauntless Allocators Stick With Calamitous Cryptocurrency Institutions keep their toeholds in bitcoin and others amid epic market slide. (Chief Investment Officer)

• Bernanke: Inflation Isn’t Going to Bring Back the 1970s: Although inflation was very unpopular in the ’60s and ’70s, as it (understandably) is today, any inclination by the Federal Reserve to fight inflation by raising interest rates, which could also slow the economy and raise unemployment, met stiff political resistance. President Lyndon Johnson, attempting to insulate the public from the economic costs of an unpopular war, put intense pressure on the Fed chairman, William McChesney Martin, to keep interest rates low. (New York Times)

• The big idea: could the greatest works of literature be undiscovered? Only a fraction of the world’s stories have survived. What might we be missing? (The Guardian) see also A New Way to Choose Your Next Book : Most books are sold online, where it’s impossible to replicate the experience of browsing in a brick-and-mortar store. Book-discovery apps aim to change that. (New York Times)

• For Ukrainian troops, a need arises: Javelin customer service The powerful antitank weapons have come to symbolize U.S. involvement in Ukraine, but critics say the Pentagon’s support service is lacking. (Washington Post)

• Why Biden Is Getting More Bipartisan Laws Than Anyone Expected I was skeptical he could convince Republicans to support anything. I was wrong. (New York Magazine)

• How David Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust Redefined Stardom Released 50 years ago this month, Bowie’s seminal album introduced the world to a shape-shifting alter ego who left an indelible mark on music and pop culture. (Wall Street Journal)