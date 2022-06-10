10 Wednesday AM Reads

My mid-week morning train WFH reads:

• So Bearish it Hurts Okay, so as I’m typing this, my wife called me and said, “I’m at Nordstrom returning clothes because it’s a bear market.” She was being funny, but she actually said this. She told me it’s all over Facebook and Eyewitness news. “Bear market, bear market, bear market. Inflation, inflation, inflation. It’s everywhere.” I’m using quotes because it’s a real thing she said. (Irrelevant Investor)

• Gen Z, Millennials and Gen X All Basically Agree on WFH: Support for hybrid working is high across demographics. But bosses should ask why — and address the reasons. (Bloomberg) see also Return to Office Triggers Anxiety Attacks—for the Dogs Left Alone at Home: Owners come up with creative ways to help pets cope; ‘Judge Judy’ and robotic vacuums. (Wall Street Journal)

• Redbox is the dumbest meme stock yet There is no secret value in DVD vending machines. Redbox has joined the ranks of America’s booming meme stocks, defying a market threatening to turn into bear territory. Retail traders are just making Redbox the latest (and perhaps the dumbest) meme stock (Quartz)

• Stores Have Too Much Stuff. Here’s Where They’re Slashing Prices. Retailers are getting ready to cut prices of goods that were popular during the pandemic. Expect ‘discounts like you’ve never seen before.’ (Wall Street Journal)

• How the Internet Turned Us Into Content Machines Two new books examine how social media traps users in a brutal race to the bottom. (New Yorker)

• Apple Wants to End Passwords for Everything. Here’s How It Would Work. Goodbye, complex, hard-to-remember passwords. Hello, logging in with your face and fingerprints. (Wall Street Journal)

• Agents in the Ether: Telegraph wires preceded electromagnetic field theory; steam engines predated thermodynamics. Sometimes technology pulls science forward. (Inference)

• How Did Guns Get So Powerful? Decade by decade, firearms have become deadlier—and tightened their grip on our collective imagination. (New Yorker)

• The giant black hole at the center of our galaxy isn’t all that gentle: Despite a first image showing a placid supermassive black hole hiding at the center of the Milky Way, the “gentle giant” has likely blasted nearby stars and planets for eons. (Grid)

• The Zen Playboy: The life and times of Stewart Brand. (The Nation)