10 Wednesday AM Reads

My mid-week morning train WFH reads:

• The Lords of Money Pose Massive Threats to Markets When central banks unexpectedly go into full reverse, watch out. (Wall Street Journal)

• How OXO Conquered the American Kitchen The company diced, peeled, and salad-spun its way to America’s heart. Is it really that good? (Slate)

• SPACs Are Sputtering. Desperate New Terms Could Send Them Into a Death Spiral. Bankers, lawyers, and sponsors all said, “It’s different this time.” But it wasn’t. (Institutional Investor)

• Amazon CEO Andy Jassy’s First Year on the Job: Undoing Bezos-Led Overexpansion Amid one of the worst stretches for financial performance in Amazon’s history, the new CEO is working to cut back the excesses of an e-commerce operation the company expanded at breakneck pace during much of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Wall Street Journal)

• How to Beat the Chip Shortage and Buy a Car Without Getting Cheated If you need to buy a car or truck, follow these expert tips for getting a fair price. (Popular Mechanics)

• The World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning Signs Global monetary tightening is squeezing homebuyers, adding risks that a slowdown could ripple through the economy. (Bloomberg)

• Jim Chanos: ‘We are in the golden age of fraud’ The short-seller on being a bear in a bull market, betting against Tesla and why he thinks ‘trouble’s coming’ (Financial Times)

• Where Did the Long Tail Go? It pains me to say this—because the Long Tail was sold to us as an economic law that not only predicted a more inclusive era of prosperity, but would especially help creative people. According to its proponents, the Long Tail would revitalize our culture by expanding the scope of the arts and giving a boost to visionaries on the fringes of society. (Ted Gioia)

• The slow, frustrating effort to vaccinate young children — against polio A highly effective vaccine had countered a deadly virus, and America was moving on. Only the virus hadn’t disappeared, of course, and millions of unvaccinated young children remained vulnerable to its devastating impacts. The year was 1961, and the virus was polio. (Washington Post)

• If aliens are calling, let it go to voicemail: Receiving signals from extraterrestrial civilizations could pose an existential risk. Really. (Vox)