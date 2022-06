Ritholtz Wealth Management CIO & “Masters in Business” Host Barry Ritholtz discusses what he’s watching amid all of the recent recession talk and the inherent challenges of making an economic projection

Ritholtz: All 50 US States in Economic Expansion



Source: Bloomberg, June 2, 2022

I need a haircut…

Previously:

Are We in a Recession? (No) (June 1, 2022)