Business Formation Statistics (monthly national, regional, and state levels)



Source: United States Census Bureau

Another piece of anecdotal data reveals just how different the present era is from the past: New Business formations. Pleased to see that the data validates our July 2021 thesis.

Look at the massive spike from mid-2020 onwards.

This is what happens when people are 1) stuck at home; 2) generally dissatisfied with their jobs; 3) are given a check to do whatever they want; 4) decide to better themselves.

What else can you say about that chart?

