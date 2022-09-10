10 Wednesday AM Reads

September 21, 2022

My mid-week morning train WFH reads:

Jerome Powell’s Inflation Whisperer: Paul Volcker Aiming to reduce inflation even at the risk of recession, the Fed Chairman draws on a 1980s playbook. ‘We must keep at it until the job is done.’ (Wall Street Journal) see also The “Data-Dependent” Fed and the Data Interpreting the mixed signals across the economy, with a focus on inflation, jobs, and market pricing. (The Overshoot)

Were Those Great Returns the Result of Skill — or Just Luck? Spoiler: It wasn’t luck that gave Morgan Stanley Investment Management, Carmignac, Baird, and Invesco some of the top equity portfolios. (Institutional Investor)

•  Dollar’s Rise Spells Trouble for Global Economies: The surge threatens to exacerbate a slowdown in global growth and amplify inflation headaches for global central banks (Wall Street Journal)

Don’t Take Financial Advice From Kanye West: Nothing fails quite like success. You could argue the more successful you become, the more advice you should seek from others. If nothing else, it’s good to hear from a wide range of sources to ensure you don’t get too full of yourself. (A Wealth of Common Sense) see also The 6 Ways of Influence: 6 ways of influence show up in the financial world and how you can prevent yourself from falling for such trickery. (Of Dollars And Data)

The Odds of a Bad Outcome are Rising: The prospect of more aggressive Fed tightening raised expectations of a more severe economic slowdown and throwing financial markets into turmoil. (The Lens)

‘Dilbert’ Becomes the Voice of ESG Opposition: You know something is firmly part of the mainstream when it gets its own cartoon enemy. (Bloomberg)

For Gen Z, TikTok Is the New Search Engine: Need to find a restaurant or figure out how to do something? Young people are turning to TikTok to search for answers. Google has noticed. (New York Times)

YouTube May Force You to Watch 10 (or More) Unskippable Ads in a Row: The biggest trick the Devil ever played was convincing people that online stuff is free (The Honest Broker)

The Sinaloa Cartel Is Controlling Water in Drought-Stricken Mexico: “Water is now a valuable asset for us, and as it becomes more scarce, the more we will fight to make sure we have enough,” a cartel operative told VICE World News. (Vice)

Justin Jefferson, his wide receiver ‘sensei’ and the art of running silky-smooth routes: The Vikings star Justin Jefferson is able to do things with his body that most other receivers simply cannot: “He’s an illusion.” (The Athletic)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business this week with Albert Wenger, Managing Partner at Union Square Ventures. He co-founded 5 companies; was President of del.icio.us thru the company’s sale to Yahoo; angel investor Etsy + Tumblr. Wenger is the author of World After Capital, describing the shift to a Knowledge Age + its implications for businesses & society.

 

Mortgage Rate Surge Kills Refinance Boom

Source: Statista

 

