2023 Ferrari Purosangue

The Devil must be strapping on his ice skates: Ferrari just introduced the Purosangue, a 4-door, 4-seater SUV crossover.

We should not be surprised. Other sports car makers have embraced the SUV to great success: The Cayenne (literally) saved Porshe from bankruptcy; Lamborghini Urus helped drive the company’s worth to ~$11 billion. That Maranello wants some of that juice reveals how the modern world of ultra-luxury playthings works.

The details:

V12 6.5-liter 65° ENGINE

715HP (naturally aspirated)

528 lb-ft torque

4WD

0-62 = 3.3 seconds

Top speed: 193mph.

dual-clutch transaxle gearbox

4,482 lbs (dry)

49:51 weight distribution.

Suicide doors (rear-hinged, 79-degree swing)

Purosangue, which means thoroughbred in Italian, has been very well received by the automotive press: A Masterpiece, Elegant and sensual, Beastlier, Surprisingly pretty, and Slam Dunk.

It is estimated that 3,000 units will be produced annually at $394,890 apiece. If you have not put a deposit down yet, you may be SOL: All of the first year’s production appears to have been spoken for.





