The unofficial end of Summer is here.

Labor Day may just be a 3 (or 4) day weekend to you but in the rosy glow of nostalgia, it marked when the freedom of Summer came to a bittersweet close, and the regimented structure of school soon followed.

As investors, we understand the impact of seasonality (overstated though it may be) and the return of participants to the market in full. we see this in liquidity and flows as well as more people in the office and the city (though who knows what the post-pandemic-world brings).

We are gearing up for a very busy September and October, starting a week from now, my crew heads to California for Futureproof (its gonna be lit!). There are also some fascinating research projects coming to the fore, and a few exciting new announcements. I have some crazy cool guests coming up on Masters in Business as well as an ancillary audio product aiming for a late October launch.

The hazy, lazy days of summer are coming to an end. Go find a quiet spot on a secluded beach, relax with a good book, and enjoy the waning rays of the summer sun. That’s what I am going to be doing.

Enjoy your long weekend, and rest up! I have a sneaking suspicion it’s going to be a very busy fall…