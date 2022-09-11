10 Sunday Reads

Morning reads will be at Futureproof and on hiatus this week; We will return to our regular schedule next weekend

Avert your eyes! My Sunday morning look at incompetency, corruption and policy failures:

• A Ruling Untethered to the Law: By appointing a special master to review the Mar-a-Lago documents, Judge Aileen Cannon gave Trump the special treatment he asked for—and undermined the values of her profession. (The Atlantic)

• What’s the deal with all those weird wrong-number texts? Digging into the world of “pig-butchering” scams (Read Max)

• Schools Are Back and Confronting Devastating Learning Losses States direct billions to tutoring and other efforts to reverse pandemic declines in reading scores but have little sense of what works. (Wall Street Journal)

• So Long to Anthony Fauci, Unlikely Avatar of Polarization: Why did a public-health bureaucrat prove so divisive? Because he perfectly encapsulated a widening split in US politics. (Bloomberg)

• “Scary easy. Sketchy as hell.”: How startups are pushing Adderall on TikTok: A telehealth company called Done wants Gen Z’s attention. (Vox)

• A Rare Peek Inside the Vast Right-Wing Conspiracy: The Council for National Policy, a secretive network of powerful conservatives, goes to great lengths to conceal its activities and even its members. But recently uncovered documents reveal the extent of the group’s influence on American politics. (New Republic)

• Mar-a-Lago a magnet for spies, officials warn after nuclear file reportedly found: Former intelligence chiefs say national security officials are ‘shaking their heads at what damage might have been done. (The Guardian)

• The Despotism of Isaias Afewerki – Eritrea’s dictator makes his move on Tigray: No country in the world has a purer autocracy than Eritrea. The state of Eritrea is one man, Isaias Afewerki, who for twenty years was the leader of a formidable insurgent army that won a war of liberation against Ethiopia in 1991, and who has since ruled as president without constraint on his power. (The Baffler).

• Cyber slavery: inside Cambodia’s online scam gangs. Illicit industry traffics thousands of victims from China through Southeast Asia (Nikkei) see also Yes, it’s a scam: Simple tips to help you spot online fraud Here’s how to protect your family members and yourself from scams. (Washington Post)

• Mothers Are Dying From Treatable Mental Health Conditions; Advocates spotlight an overlooked cause of maternal mortality: The national conversation around maternal mortality has served to spotlight preventable physical complications, but it often overlooks a leading cause of pregnancy-related deaths – conditions linked to behavioral health. (Cronkite News)