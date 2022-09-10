MiB: Kristen Bitterly Michell, Citi Global Wealth

This week, we speak with Kristen Bitterly Michell, Head of North American Investments for Citi Global Wealth, which manages $800 billion in client assets. Previously, she was Head of Structured Solutions at Citi. Prior to joining Citi, she led structured product sales to Latin American investors at Credit Suisse and provided structured derivative solutions to private investor clients at JPMorgan.

She leads the investments organization for Citi Global Wealth in North America. Her focus includes investments as well as the technology and platform as digitalization takes over. She believes that financial advice needs to be frictionless — investors should be able to access everything where ever they are.

She discusses that when something looks too good to be true, it probably is. She explains why when credit spreads between quality and high yield widen, investors need to pay attention.

