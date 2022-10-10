10 Monday AM Reads

My back-to-work morning train WFH reads:

• Fed’s Inflation Fight Has Some Economists Fearing an Unnecessarily Deep Downturn: Rapid rate increases provide less time for central bankers to study their economic effects (Wall Street Journal)

• Eight ways Elon Musk could still get out of buying Twitter: TL; DR they’re all quite stupid (Financial Times) see also Twitter investors should be very careful about trusting Elon Musk: And it wasn’t going well for him. Discovery made Musk look like he fabricated the whole bot concern. (Surprise!) In fact, he was talking about the need to weed out the fake accounts — before he even bid. (New York Post)

• Make Peace With Your Stock Market Losses: For investors, the only thing worse than losing is having to admit that you’re a loser. Here’s how to clean up your portfolio without feeling ashamed. (Wall Street Journal)

• How to Manage Risk of Randomness in Investing: “All of life is a management of risk, not its elimination,” writes Walter Wriston, former chairman of Citicorp. Randomness is the fabric that weaves the interaction of everything around us. Since you can’t remove randomness from our affairs, you can’t get rid of the risk also. (Safal Niveshak)

• This is not your millennial’s job market: Gen Z college grads are optimistic about their job prospects. They should be. (Vox) see also Did the pandemic finally give working Americans power over their employers? Not really: Of 11 economic indicators economist Teresa Ghilarducci examined, “most indicators show either declining labor power or give mixed signals.” (Los Angeles Times)

• How Finland Put Traffic Crashes on Ice: The Nordic nation’s rate of vehicle fatalities is a fraction of the toll in the US, despite a harsh climate and ice-covered streets. Here’s how the Finns do traffic safety. (CityLab)

• The 40(ish) Most Powerful People in Podcasting: THR’s inaugural Podcast Power List features the creators of the medium’s most influential shows and the executives behind the latest megadeals. (Hollywood Reporter)\

• The Underappreciated Tool for Surviving Extreme Weather: But some communities and regions weathered the effects of these disasters better than others—and they all have something in common” solar-power & batteries. (Slate)

• How NASA Launched Its Asteroid Killer: The DART mission, in which a spacecraft knocked an asteroid off course, is a rehearsal for saving the world. (New Yorker)

• William Shatner: My Trip to Space Filled Me With ‘Overwhelming Sadness: Excerpt from William Shatner’s new book, “Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder,” the “Star Trek” actor reflects on his voyage into space on Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space shuttle on Oct. 13, 2021. Then 90 years old, Shatner became the oldest living person to travel into space, but as the actor and author details, he was surprised by his own reaction to the experience. (Variety)