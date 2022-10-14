1978 Porsche 911SC (Modified)

One of the hottest trends in cars lately is retro-modding. It can go in either direction: Take a modern car and make it look like a retro classic — see the post-2000s Ford Mustang or the new Bronco as examples.

But the other way to go is to take an older car and modernize it. Perhaps the most outrageous approach to this is done by Singer — as an example, see this gorgeous baby blue 1989 Porsche 964 Carrera 4 Coupe, that is bid up to $950k.

It was thought that the late 1970s 911s might be the last of the breed (See this 1978 Car & Driver). The cars could be tricky to drive (especially the turbos). But they were fun, relatively quick, and in the hands of a skillful driver, very rewarding. They also were light and tossable, weighing 2315 lbs. The 172 HP flat-6 would mated to a 5-speed manual scoots the little coupe to 60mph in 6.3 seconds. The 1978 engines were so robust that 300,000 miles were not an unusual milestone.

The Singers are money-is-no-object bonkers, but a slightly more rational version retro-mod can be found in the 1978 Porsche 911SC seen below, which sold for a reasonable (at least in comparison) $166,500.

I mentioned my own Retro-Mod EV project last month; I think I found a donor car with good paint, poor interior, G-50 transmission, and a rebuilt, overbored engine (both should bring a few bucks to lower the total costs). All in, it will end up about the same price of what a brand new 911 costs.

I am excited to see how this develops…



Source: Bring A Trailer