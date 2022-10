The Rolls Royce Spectre is the first electric car to come from the luxe auitomasker (owned by BMW); its all-electric powertrain produces 577 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque.

The stats are impressive:

0-to-60 mph = 4.4 seconds

Top speed of 155 mph

577 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque

Total driving range 260 miles

Charge from 10-80% full in 34 minutes

Dual-motor electric powertrain

All this can be yours for $400,000.



Source: Bloomberg

