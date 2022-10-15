10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Bean Box coffee, grab a seat by the lake, and get ready for our longer-form weekend reads:

• The Rise and Fall of Bitcoin Culture: Crypto’s first token created a culture and then a monster. (CoinDesk)

• The computer errors from outer space: The Earth is subjected to a hail of subatomic particles from the Sun and beyond our solar system which could be the cause of glitches that afflict our phones and computers. And the risk is growing as microchip technology shrinks. (BBC) see also Black Holes May Hide a Mind-Bending Secret About Our Universe: Take gravity, add quantum mechanics, stir. What do you get? Just maybe, a holographic cosmos. (New York Times)

• New York seems to have a weed store on every corner. None of them are legal. New York’s admirable — and awkward — efforts to legalize weed. (Vox)

• There Was No Great Stagnation: Every day, most of what I do in work and play was impossible 30 years ago. The same probably applies to you, along with hundreds of millions of other people around the world. For many of us, life now revolves arounds technologies that were unimaginable only a generation ago. Yet, oddly, this era has coincided with slower growth on conventional measures. (Works in Progress)

• The Dangerous Populist Science of Yuval Noah Harari: The best-selling author is a gifted storyteller and popular speaker. But he sacrifices science for sensationalism, and his work is riddled with errors. (Current Affairs)

• Land Is Power, and the Osage Nation Is Buying Theirs Back: Over a century, theft, murder, and business dealings stripped the Osages of oil and land wealth. They’re clawing it back, tract by tract. (Businessweek)

• The Improbable Rise and Savage Fall of Siegfried & Roy: At the peak of their fame, they were arguably the most famous magicians since Houdini. (The Atlantic)

• There Are No ‘Five Stages’ of Grief: An expert in medical evidence looks at the science of loss. A state of infinite sadness combined with the internet of grief didn’t help. (The Atlantic)

• What Is It Like to Have a Brain? On Patrick House’s “Nineteen Ways of Looking at Consciousness.” (Los Angeles Review of Books)

• What Do Conductors Really Do? (Part 1 of 2) In this section from my new book, I unlock the secret history of the conductor. Even the little stick they hold is much stranger than you think. (The Honest Broker)