

(You may think this caricature is goofy, but I find it generous in its depiction)

I recently sat down to chat with Stephen Clapham, who hosts the Behind the Balance Sheet podcast. Audio is at Spotify and iTunes.

Normally during podcasts, I am trying to keep the ratio of the guest to me at ~3 to 1 or so. The focus is supposed to be on the extra special guest who I am interviewing. So it’s always fun when I can open up and yammer on and on.

We discuss what motivates my work and thinking, how the firm blog and podcast, and RWM developed.

It’s long-form, and I made it even longer. Hope you like it…