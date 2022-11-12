MiB: Dave Nadig, Financial Futurist at VettaFi

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week, we speak with ETF industry pioneer Dave Nadig, who currently serves as financial futurist at the data and analytics firm VettaFi. Nadig, who has more than 25 years of experience in the field — including as managing editor at ETF.com — co-authored a definitive book on ETFs, “A Comprehensive Guide To Exchange-Traded Funds,” for the CFA Institute.

Nadig explains how his firm sits between financial advisors, asset managers, and investors, providing them with data, intelligence, and insights as to current trends and preferences.

We discuss how the ETF industry has evolved over time, with passive indexes as the core. The current trend has been toward active ETFs, which are only a small percentage of total assets but a much larger share of revenues. He also explains how the golden age of the conference industry was in the post-GFC era, and now must evolve to stay relevant.

