MiB: Edward Chancellor on the Real Story of Interest 

This week, we speak with financial historian Edward Chancellor. He is currently a columnist for Reuters Breakingviews and an occasional contributor to the Wall Street Journal and MoneyWeek. In 2008, he received the George Polk Award for financial reporting. Chancellor is the author of “Devil Take the Hindmost: A History of Financial Speculation.” His new book “The Price of Time: The Real Story of Interest” is a nominee for FT’s 2022 Business Book of the Year.

We discuss Chancellor’s history as an analyst interested in speculative bubbles, which led him to write a research paper on valuations and why the dotcom bubble looks a lot like other historical bubbles. That eventually was expanded into Devil Take the Hindmost published in 1999, a few quarters before the bubble popped.

Chancellor notes “Interest rates are the most important signal in a market-based economy and the universal price affecting all others.” Rates reflect the price of time, which is scarce and has value. They affect everything from bond yields to consumer spending to stock returns.

A list of his favorite books is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Tuesday.

