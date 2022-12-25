Art Cashin is a Wall Street treasure, and his annual shares are always appreciated. This is his December 23rd commentary.
Happy Merry!
‘Tis two days before Christmas
and at each brokerage house
The only thing stirring
was the click of a mouse
Down on the Exchange
the tape inches along
Brokers bargained and traded
as they hummed an old song
With supply chain disruptions
from iPhones through socks
And new bugs came to bug us
like that thing, Monkey Pox
The Astros took the Series
and the Rams took the Bowl
Argentines won the World Cup with a heart stopping goal
We had a midterm election
but it brought no red tide
Voters even elected
one guy who had died
Of Prince Harry and Meghan
her complaint never ends
Oh, sure they are making money
but they are not making friends
A young guy told reporters
I was just sloppy, I fear
A rather glib explanation
when billions disappear
And Hurricane Ian
turned paradise into hell
Rising crime and inflation
they were features as well
This year was just awful with little to cheer
But it’s Christmastime Alice and Santa is near
So, stop looking backwards
have a cup of good cheer
And kiss you a loved one
raise your hopes for next year
And amidst all the trading
Christmas themes we will heed
And share our good fortune with families in need
And today they will pause
as they wait on the bell
And turn to each other
and wish each one well
Don’t let this year’s problems impede Christmas Cheer
Resolve to be happy
throughout the New Year
And resist ye Grinch feelings let joy never stop Put the bad at the bottom
keep the good on the top
So, count up your blessings along with your worth
You’re still living here
in the best place on earth
And think ye of wonders
that light children’s eyes
And hope Santa will bring you that Christmas surprise
So, play ye a carol
by Mario Lanza
Unless you are waiting
to celebrate Kwanzaa
Hanukkah’s is now ending
and Ramadan is long gone
Different folks, different holidays but their spirit lives on
Whatever your feast is
we hope you all still
Find yourself just surrounded by folks of goodwill
Today, as the bell rings
hark to your heart’s call
And as Santa would shout Merry Christmas to All!
