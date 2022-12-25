Art Cashin is a Wall Street treasure, and his annual shares are always appreciated. This is his December 23rd commentary.

Happy Merry!

‘Tis two days before Christmas

and at each brokerage house

The only thing stirring

was the click of a mouse

Down on the Exchange

the tape inches along

Brokers bargained and traded

as they hummed an old song

With supply chain disruptions

from iPhones through socks

And new bugs came to bug us

like that thing, Monkey Pox

The Astros took the Series

and the Rams took the Bowl

Argentines won the World Cup with a heart stopping goal

We had a midterm election

but it brought no red tide

Voters even elected

one guy who had died

Of Prince Harry and Meghan

her complaint never ends

Oh, sure they are making money

but they are not making friends

A young guy told reporters

I was just sloppy, I fear

A rather glib explanation

when billions disappear

And Hurricane Ian

turned paradise into hell

Rising crime and inflation

they were features as well

This year was just awful with little to cheer

But it’s Christmastime Alice and Santa is near

So, stop looking backwards

have a cup of good cheer

And kiss you a loved one

raise your hopes for next year