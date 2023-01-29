The Bugatti Type 57 is not only exceedingly rare, but is also widely regarded by collectors as one of the most beautiful cars in the world.

HJow rare? There are just 17, to be exact. It was believed there were only 16 surviving examples left before this 1937 version was found in a garage. Hence, they have a value of $2-3 million dollars.

All of the Type 57s featured were unique: They were handmade, so customizing the bodies and interiors for each individual buyer was not a big change in the production.

In October 1935, when this car was ordered, it had a factory price for the “Coupé Atalante 2/3-seater with sunroof ” of 90 000 francs. When originally conceived it had the name ” Faux Cabriolet.”

A 1939 Bugatti Type 57C Atalante Coupe 57624 sold for $880,000 in 2008; the 1935 Bugatti Type 57 Atalante Faux Cabriolet Coachwork pictured was last sold at the Goodwood Revival Collectors’ Motor Cars and Automobilia on September 2019 for £1,499,000.

Source: Bonhams, Classic Driver, UltimateCar, Supercars