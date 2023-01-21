10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Colombia Tolima Los Brasiles Peaberry Organic coffee, grab a seat outside, and get ready for our longer-form weekend reads:

• The Art and Science of Spending Money: Money “the greatest show on earth” because of its ability to reveal things about people’s character and values. How people invest their money tends to be hidden from view. But how they spend is far more visible, so what it shows about who you are can be even more insightful. (Collaborative Fund)

• Inside Elon’s “Extremely Hardcore” Twitter: The staff spent years trying to protect the social media site against impulsive billionaires who wanted to use the reach of its platform for their own ends, and then one made himself the CEO. (The Verge)

• Fake Meat Was Supposed to Save the World. It Became Just Another Fad: Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods wanted to upend the world’s $1 trillion meat industry. But plant-based meat is turning out to be a flop. (Businessweek)

• The Cult of Bike Helmets: The history—and danger—of a modern safety obsession. (Slate)

• In (and Above) Beverly Hills, Police Are Watching: The affluent LA suburb has pioneered an integrated system of cameras, drones and surveillance tech that could soon be coming to a city near you. (CityLab)

• A Journey Into the Animal Mind: What science can tell us about how other creatures experience the world. (The Atlantic)

• The Heart Wing: The muscle that never stops, until the very end. Is your heart a hardworking pump or a mystic miracle? (Longreads)

• The Case for Abolishing Elections: They may seem the cornerstone of democracy, but in reality they do little to promote it. There’s a far better way to empower ordinary citizens: democracy by lottery. (Boston Review)

• The Chess World’s New Villain: A Cat Named Mittens: A ruthless bot with an innocuous avatar is driving chess players crazy. (Wall Street Journal)

• “Monorail!” How Conan O’Brien Came Up With an Iconic ‘Simpsons’ Episode: Throw Up Your Hands and Raise Your Voice! Monorail! Monorail! Monorail! Thirty years later, Conan O’Brien reflects on the making and legacy of “Marge vs. the Monorail,” one of the best ‘Simpsons’—and sitcom—episodes of all time. (The Ringer)