10 Wednesday AM Reads

My mid-week morning train WFH reads:

• This Bear Market (Probably) Isn’t Over Yet Tuesday’s drop is less a blip than a harbinger of another rough patch (Wall Street Journal)

• Office Landlord Defaults Are Escalating as Lenders Brace for More Distress: Delinquency rate for office loans that back commercial-mortgage-backed securities remains low, but it is heading higher. (Wall Street Journal) see also REITs Can Hedge Inflation — But Not During a Market Crisis Allocators need a long-term time horizon if they want listed real estate to be an effective inflation hedge. (Institutional Investor)

• An Ongoing Stimulus in the Economy For Years to Come. It’s estimated 2/3 of those with mortgage debt are at 4% or lower. Those who locked in ultra-low mortgage rates are receiving an ongoing form of stimulus, giveng them more disposable income on a monthly basis that can be used for spending or saving elsewhere in their budget. (A Wealth of Common Sense)

• What Do US Growth Zones Have in Common? They Build Housing: Migration to the South and inland West has many causes, but the availability of new houses and apartments is the most important one. (Bloomberg)

• Leaked files reveal reputation-management firm’s deceptive tactics: A reputation-management company promises it can secretly remake anyone’s online image. But how do they do it? (Washington Post)

• They Lost Their Jobs, Then Went Viral on TikTok: Some workers are using the platform to share stories about job cuts, give advice and search for new roles. (New York Times)

• Smaller, safer, cheaper? Modular nuclear plants could reshape coal country: The Biden administration envisions dozens of ‘modular’ nuclear plants sprouting across the country. Why coal communities are so eager to be the staging ground for the risky endeavor. (Washington Post)

• How Barnes & Noble Came Back From Near Death: “How is it that bookstores do justify themselves in the age of Amazon? They do so by being places in which you discover books with an enjoyment, with a pleasure, with a serendipity that is simply impossible to replicate online. And to do that, you have to have a good bookstore.” (New York Times)

• How Supergenes Beat the Odds—and Fuel Evolution: Stretches of DNA that lock inherited traits together often accumulate harmful mutations. Recent work shows that their blend of genetic benefits and risks for species can be complex. (Quanta Magazine)

• Marvin Gaye’s iconic NBA All-Star Game national anthem: ‘He turned that thing into his own’ For one afternoon, America’s anointed theme song had a suede soul, velvety enough to be simultaneously sexy and spiritual. For one afternoon, patriotism masqueraded as a Motown kind of cool. The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., was graced by a superstar’s serenade, stirring together hope and love, resilience and confidence, into a concoction delightful enough to be served on the rocks. (The Athletic)