Masters in Business Live With Vanguard’s Tim Buckley

I am in Florida for the big ETF Exchange event. It’s a giant annual conference with 2000+ people attending in Miami to network, talk ETF’s, and discuss the future of the industry. It’s always a worthwhile hang. (Full agenda here)

My contribution to the event is a live Masters-in-Business with the Vanguard Group’s CEO Tim Buckley. We will be recording it for broadcast next week; even if you cannot make it to Miami tomorrow, you will be able to hear what the CEO of Vanguard Group is thinking about the industry, markets and the future of investing. It will be a must listen conversation.

I have jokingly said Buckley completes the set – I have recorded a conversation with every Vanguard CEO from Jack Bogle to Jack Brennan to Bill McNabb and now its current CEO. It is hard to imagine that he is only the 4th CEO of VG since the company was formed 50 years ago in 1974.

Parts of the conference will be streamed on YouTube and Twitter. Tune in . . . It should be very informative.

