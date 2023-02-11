MiB: Rick Rieder, BlackRock’s CIO of Global Fixed Income

This week, we speak with Rick Rieder, who is BlackRock‘s chief investment officer of global fixed income, head of the fundamental fixed income business, and head of the global allocation investment team. He is responsible for some $2.4 trillion in assets. Before joining BlackRock in 2009, Rieder was president and chief executive officer of R3 Capital Partners.

We discuss how he found his way into fixed income, spending 20 years at Lehman Brothers. He left early 2008 to launch his own hedge fund and missed the last phase of Lehman’s existence.

He explains why indexing is so effective for equities, but active is advantageous in bonds. There are many individual bond issuances — more than 10X equities — that screening for quality is an automatic advantage. Looking around the world, fixed income treats Emerging Markets and Developed Markets ex-US as a monolith but there are huge variations in quality.

We also discuss the value of some mystery at the central bank. There is (if possible) too much communication and too much communication from the Federal Reserve. The Fed has lost the “Art of Surprise,” and that affects its ability to move markets.

A list of his favorite books is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Tuesday.

